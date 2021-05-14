Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

