Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,122 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 72,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,527,242. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.