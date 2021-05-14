Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 56 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $580.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,522. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $240.34 and a one year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

