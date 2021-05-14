Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 6,370 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.97% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

Shares of MVV traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

About ProShares Ultra MidCap400

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.