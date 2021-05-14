Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lifted by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,669,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.