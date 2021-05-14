Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.23 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $571.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,021,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

