Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 8,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,925. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $600.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

