International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

