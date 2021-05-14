International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

