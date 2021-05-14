International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for International Game Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,476,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $22,557,000.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.