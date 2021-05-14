InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to $16.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IIPZF. CIBC upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $$13.18 during trading on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

