InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$41.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

