Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

Shares of ITP traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.97. 76,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$10.48 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

