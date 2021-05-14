Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.57

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 91596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

ISNPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.