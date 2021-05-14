Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $881,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.12. 9,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,960. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.91 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

