Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.165-4.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Intuit stock traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,960. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 52-week low of $270.91 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

