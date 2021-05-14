Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson Sells 2,500 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $820.59 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.13 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $806.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $768.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

