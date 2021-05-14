Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Issues Earnings Results

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%.

INUV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,854. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

INUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Inuvo news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,555.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,369 shares of company stock worth $176,158 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

