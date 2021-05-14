Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 1,240 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $221.48 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

