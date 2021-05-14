Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys Shares of 41,373 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,715,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $197.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.41. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.46.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

