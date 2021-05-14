Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,687 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $438.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

