Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $967,000 Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 485.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $167,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of QS opened at $28.30 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

