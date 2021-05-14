Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,714 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $58,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $134.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

