Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000.

PNQI stock opened at $219.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.51. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $148.13 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

