Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $147.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

