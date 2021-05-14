Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Holdings Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 255,711 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTO opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

