Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 17,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 760% compared to the average daily volume of 2,036 call options.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $169,076 over the last three months.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $870.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.