Investors Purchase High Volume of MasterCraft Boat Call Options (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 945 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the average daily volume of 83 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $32.19 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $609.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.