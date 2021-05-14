Investors Purchase Large Volume of Hub Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the average volume of 259 call options.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.65 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

