INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Acquires $67,750.40 in Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 17,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,760.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

NASDAQ INVO opened at $3.86 on Friday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

