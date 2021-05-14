IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Needham & Company LLC

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP opened at $190.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.77. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.