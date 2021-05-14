IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 82.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 90,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $112.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

