iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $270.04. 64,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,756. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.39.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.