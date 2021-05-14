iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,779. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

