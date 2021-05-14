iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

