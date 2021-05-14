Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%.

Shares of ISR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 11,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,515,942. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Get Isoray alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.77.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.