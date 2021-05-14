Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $179.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.78.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.83. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

