Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

