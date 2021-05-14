Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $114.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

