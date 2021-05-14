Jack Phillips Sells 25,064 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXDX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,832. The company has a market cap of $427.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 589,724 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

