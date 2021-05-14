James A. Ingram Sells 7,174 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ArcBest by 69.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

