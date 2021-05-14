James L. Robo Sells 118,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James L. Robo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00.

NEE stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 92,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

