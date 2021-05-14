James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

