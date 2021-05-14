Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 543,296 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $29.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

