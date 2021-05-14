Janet Raye Cowell Sells 20,000 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00.

Janet Raye Cowell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $684.16 million, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. Research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.