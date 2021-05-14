Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,385 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

