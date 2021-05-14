Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.62 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.