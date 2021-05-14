Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,864 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

LMRK stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $300.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.