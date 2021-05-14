Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RQI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 91,262 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $14.64 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

