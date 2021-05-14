Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $180.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average of $159.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

